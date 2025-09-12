Admirals Announces A Sale Of Its Jordanian Subsidiary

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Admiral Markets AS has entered into an agreement to divest its wholly owned subsidiary, Admiral Markets AS (Jordan) Ltd, a licensed investment firm. The move is part of the group's strategy to refine its geographic footprint and align operations with its long-term priorities.The transaction, subject to standard closing conditions, is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company anticipates that the sale will contribute to net profit, while also simplifying the Group's structure and reinforcing its strategic focus.

This step underscores the company's commitment to creating value by channeling resources into markets with the strongest prospects for growth and operational efficiency.

Alexander Tsikhilov

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS

