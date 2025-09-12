Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Admirals Announces A Sale Of Its Jordanian Subsidiary


2025-09-12 05:01:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Admiral Markets AS has entered into an agreement to divest its wholly owned subsidiary, Admiral Markets AS (Jordan) Ltd, a licensed investment firm. The move is part of the group's strategy to refine its geographic footprint and align operations with its long-term priorities.
The transaction, subject to standard closing conditions, is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company anticipates that the sale will contribute to net profit, while also simplifying the Group's structure and reinforcing its strategic focus.

This step underscores the company's commitment to creating value by channeling resources into markets with the strongest prospects for growth and operational efficiency.

Additional information:

Alexander Tsikhilov
Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS
...
+372 6309 300


MENAFN12092025004107003653ID1110052697

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search