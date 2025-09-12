Bolsonaro Sentence Deepens Rift Between Brazil And United States
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's top court sentenced former president Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison for attempting a coup.
The ruling marked the most severe penalty yet against those involved in the January 2023 effort to block the transfer of power after his election defeat. Soon after, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denounced the verdict as a political“witch-hunt.”
He warned that Washington would“respond appropriately.” Rubio also repeated earlier attacks on Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversaw the case and now faces U.S. sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act.
America's White House declared Tuesday it would use military force to protect free speech worldwide, precisely as Brazil's Supreme Court voted to convict former President Jair Bolsonaro on coup charges.
The U.S. government has also revoked visas for Moraes and his family. Brazil's Foreign Ministry reacted sharply. It said on its official channels that outside threats would not intimidate its democracy and vowed to defend national sovereignty.
The ministry stressed that the convictions followed constitutional guarantees, with defendants granted full rights of defense. The dispute does not stop at words.
The White House recently raised tariffs on Brazilian imports to 50 percent, citing broader trade and governance concerns. U.S. trade officials also launched a Section 301 investigation into Brazil's practices, opening the door to further restrictions.
These steps come on top of existing visa bans and sanctions on Brazilian officials. The United States and Brazil maintain significant commercial ties. U.S. Census data show Washington often runs a goods trade surplus with Brazil.
Trade Tensions Rise Amid Political Rift
Higher tariffs now put those flows at risk and could trigger retaliation. For businesses, the costs appear quickly in supply chains, contract pricing, and compliance checks.
The story behind the story is about more than Bolsonaro . Washington under Trump and Rubio casts Brazil's judiciary as politically driven. Brasília, under President Lula, defends its courts as independent and constitutional.
Each side frames the conflict as a test of principle, but the impact lands on exporters, importers, and investors who must navigate a tenser environment. What matters now is whether this clash hardens into a trade fight. Brazil insists it will resist outside interference.
The United States signals it will keep using economic tools to express disapproval. The immediate stakes are not only political legitimacy but also billions in goods and services moving between two of the Americas' largest economies.
The ruling marked the most severe penalty yet against those involved in the January 2023 effort to block the transfer of power after his election defeat. Soon after, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denounced the verdict as a political“witch-hunt.”
He warned that Washington would“respond appropriately.” Rubio also repeated earlier attacks on Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversaw the case and now faces U.S. sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act.
America's White House declared Tuesday it would use military force to protect free speech worldwide, precisely as Brazil's Supreme Court voted to convict former President Jair Bolsonaro on coup charges.
The U.S. government has also revoked visas for Moraes and his family. Brazil's Foreign Ministry reacted sharply. It said on its official channels that outside threats would not intimidate its democracy and vowed to defend national sovereignty.
The ministry stressed that the convictions followed constitutional guarantees, with defendants granted full rights of defense. The dispute does not stop at words.
The White House recently raised tariffs on Brazilian imports to 50 percent, citing broader trade and governance concerns. U.S. trade officials also launched a Section 301 investigation into Brazil's practices, opening the door to further restrictions.
These steps come on top of existing visa bans and sanctions on Brazilian officials. The United States and Brazil maintain significant commercial ties. U.S. Census data show Washington often runs a goods trade surplus with Brazil.
Trade Tensions Rise Amid Political Rift
Higher tariffs now put those flows at risk and could trigger retaliation. For businesses, the costs appear quickly in supply chains, contract pricing, and compliance checks.
The story behind the story is about more than Bolsonaro . Washington under Trump and Rubio casts Brazil's judiciary as politically driven. Brasília, under President Lula, defends its courts as independent and constitutional.
Each side frames the conflict as a test of principle, but the impact lands on exporters, importers, and investors who must navigate a tenser environment. What matters now is whether this clash hardens into a trade fight. Brazil insists it will resist outside interference.
The United States signals it will keep using economic tools to express disapproval. The immediate stakes are not only political legitimacy but also billions in goods and services moving between two of the Americas' largest economies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment