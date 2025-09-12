Deepa Karthik Leads Hinduvote Project To New Heights In Civic Engagement

Deepa Karthik from NJ leads the HinduVote Project to empower Hindu Americans with civic education and stronger community engagement.

- Deepa KarthikEDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HinduVote, an initiative of HinduPACT, announced today that it is expanding its civic education and outreach efforts under the leadership of Executive Director Deepa Karthik from New Jersey. The project, created to help the Hindu American community understand and take part in democracy, is now reaching more families, students, and seniors than ever before.Deepa Karthik NJ believes that civic participation should be easy and open to all. Under her direction, HinduVote has introduced new programs that explain how government works, why voting is important, and how everyday policies affect families.“Democracy is stronger when every voice is included,” said Deepa Karthik.“HinduVote is here to give people the tools they need to understand the system and take part in it with confidence.”As both a Program Manager and a community leader, Deepa Karthik has worked to make HinduVote a trusted resource all year round, not only during elections. Her leadership has made HinduVote a bridge between the Hindu American community and policymakers. Families now feel more informed about how policies in areas like education, healthcare, immigration, and religious freedom affect them.Deepa Karthik has turned HinduVote into a movement. She has helped people see that civic duty is not just about voting - it's about being part of the conversation.One of Deepa Karthik's main goals is to make civic engagement a habit in the community. She encourages families not just to vote every few years, but to stay active throughout the year - by attending public meetings, asking questions, and reaching out to their representatives.She also highlights the importance of passing these values to children. By involving young people in civic discussions at home, HinduVote helps them see democracy as part of daily life.“When children watch their parents take part in civic activities, they grow up with the belief that their own voice also matters,” Deepa Karthik explained.HinduVote's influence has grown steadily under Deepa Karthik's guidance. More families are registering to vote, more students are joining civic programs, and more officials are engaging directly with the Hindu American community.The project has moved from being a simple civic education program to becoming a stronger platform for dialogue and action. It now plays a role in shaping how leaders understand the needs and concerns of Hindu Americans.Deepa Karthik shares her vision is that to keep expanding HinduVote Project so that every member of the community feels empowered to take part in democracy. She wants civic education to become a value that families carry forward from one generation to the next.“Our mission is clear,” Deepa Karthik from NJ said.“We want every Hindu American to feel confident that their vote, their voice, and their presence in civic life matters.”

