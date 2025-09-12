ASUS Announces The Most Powerful Proart P16 To Date, Featuring The New ASUS Lumina Pro OLED Touchscreen Display And NVIDIA® Geforce RTXTM 5090 Laptop GPU















KEY POINTS



Best-in-class visual experience: ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen display delivers an increased 120Hz refresh rate, 3x the peak brightness (1,600 nits), color calibration, stunning color accuracy, enhanced visual clarity, seamless motion, and advance eye care

Workstation-class power: AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 370 processor with XDNATM NPU (up to 50 TOPS) and NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5090 Laptop GPU

Pro-grade video editing: 24GB VRAM, 10-bit 4:2:2 color, multi-track 4K/8K playback, faster export speeds, and faster AI effects processing

AI powered workflow: NVIDIA® RTX AI acceleration and ASUS-exclusive StoryCube and MuseTree apps for smarter, more streamlined creative workflows Portable studio: 0.59in-thin, 1.95kg chassis with WiFi 7, ASUS DialPad , and full I/O for pro-grade creativity anytime, anywhere



TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced a new configuration of ProArt P16 , its flagship Copilot+ PC for creators. Now featuring the ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen display – the best display in an ASUS laptop to date – ProArt P16 offers stunning color accuracy, visual clarity, seamless motion, and eye care for exceptional visuals. Combined with this best-in-class visual experience is a significant performance boost provided by the NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5090 Laptop GPU for demanding creative tasks – most notably the acceleration of 10-bit 4:2:2 video workflows. Additionally, Copilot+ PC capabilities along with NVIDIA® RTX AI acceleration, and exclusive ASUS AI tools like StoryCube and MuseTree empower creators to work smarter, faster, and more intuitively than ever.

Workstation-class Power

Driven by the latest AMD Ryzen TM AI 9 HX 370 processor, ProArt P16 makes light work of even the most demanding and resource-intensive professional tasks. Boasting up to 50 TOPS of NPU processing power, it accelerates AI-driven tasks, such as speech-to-text transcribing, auto sequence-framing, and scene-edit detection, so creators can focus on storytelling, not workflow. Meanwhile, 64GB of lightning-fast LPDDR5X RAM and a 4TB PCIe ® 4.0 upgradable SSD slash loading times, rapidly elevating projects to masterpieces, whenever and wherever.

ProArt P16 's ultra-efficient Ambient Cooling technology ensures top performance and quiet operation for daily tasks, while the vapor chamber and liquid metal thermal compound allows users to push performance when it matters most.

Pro-grade video editing

Equipped with the latest NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX TM 5090 Laptop GPU, ProArt P16 unlocks next-gen performance for creators in a portable form factor. Editors can work in real time with 4K and 8K footage, apply AI-powered effects such as denoising and upscaling, and render projects faster than ever. Support for 10-bit 4:2:2 color ensures accurate grading, while hardware accelerated encoding and decoding for 4K/8K content streamlines playback and export. Generous VRAM ensures even the most complex compositions run smoothly, and AV1 Ultra High Quality mode boosts compression efficiency while preserving image quality.

For creators on Windows, this iteration of ProArt P16 represents a major leap; workflows that once required a high-end desktop setup can now be accomplished on-the-go, from HDR finishing to multi-track editing. Backed by NVIDIA® Studio tools and drivers, ProArt P16 ensures stability and speed across today's most demanding creative applications

ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen display

ProArt P16 introduces the new ASUS Lumina Pro OLED display – an industry-leading touchscreen display tailored for the needs of professional creators – delivering ultra sharp visuals, true-to-life color, smoother motion playback, and built in eye care features for extended sessions.

The ASUS Lumina Pro OLED display redefines professional visuals, delivering a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1.07-billion colors, Pantone® Validated certification, and factory-calibrated Delta E < 1 color accuracy to ensure colors remain true to the creator's vision across every medium.

Its increased 283 PPI pixel density, up to 1,600 nits HDR peak brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and certifications – including VESA DisplayHDRTM 1000 True Black 1000 and Dolby Vision® – guarantee breathtaking clarity in any environment, from sunlit outdoor shoots to dimly lit studios. Motion is rendered flawlessly with an upgraded 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate (VRR) technology, and a 0.2ms response time – perfect for editing, animation, and gaming.

Eye comfort is prioritized through an advanced anti-reflection coating that reduces glare by 65% and enhances ambient contrast ratio by 3.5x; adaptive brightness and color adjustments; and TÜV Rheinland-certified blue light reduction of 70% to support longer, healthier creative sessions without compromising visual fidelity1.

AI-supercharged workflow

As the flagship ASUS Copilot+ PC , the ProArt P16 combines next-gen RTX AI acceleration with exclusive ASUS AI tools to transform how creators work; from high-speed image generation to AI-enhanced video editing and 3D design. The ASUS-exclusive StoryCube and MuseTree apps give users a creative edge. StoryCube is a smart, convenient, and powerful digital asset-management tool with AI assistance for scene categorization and clip generation, allowing users to effortlessly manage and export the contents of their file library. MuseTree transforms inspiration into imagery from text-based drafts and ideas, which are intelligently stored and always managed for easy access and organization – giving users the freedom to work smarter, faster, and more intuitively than ever. With the ProArt P16 's NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5090 Laptop GPU, MuseTree achieves significant improvements in AI-generated images by leveraging local processing power.

Create anywhere

ProArt P16 enables boundless creativity in an ultraportable design, with a premium, compact chassis measuring just 0.59 inches thin and weighing only 4.08lbs. Tested to MIL-STD-810H durability standards, it's ready for any environment.

It also features extensive connectivity options, including 40Gbps USB4®, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C®, HDMI® 2.1 FRL, an SD Express 7.0 card reader, and ultrafast WiFi 7 for seamless workflows anywhere. Additionally, ProArt P16 supports up to two external displays at 8K/60Hz plus one at 8K/120 Hz, or two displays at 4K/240Hz plus one at 4K/120Hz.

Finally, the exclusive ASUS DialPad offers precise, customizable fingertip control in creative apps, while a dedicated Copilot key delivers instant AI assistance.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ASUS ProArt P16 (H7606WX-DB91T-CB) is expected to be available for purchase in October 2025, exclusively on the ASUS Store, for C$5,999.

For more information, please visit or contact your local ASUS representative.

