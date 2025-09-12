Butterpie Appoints Marc Benitez As President & Chief Business Development Officer Of Its Venture Studio

Marc Benitez President & CBDO, Butterpie

With two decades supporting billion-dollar brands, Marc Benitez will drive Butterpie's creator-first portfolio from launch to global scale.

- Paul Shrater, CEO Butterpie Venture StudioNEWBURY PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Butterpie LLC, an early-stage creator focused venture studio, today announced the appointment of Marc Benitez as President & Chief Business Development Officer. In this role, Benitez will lead revenue strategy and execution across creator partnerships, portfolio development, retail and distribution, and strategic alliances, working closely with Butterpie's studio leaders to scale a disciplined pipeline of creator-led consumer brands.Benitez brings two decades of experience spanning brand building, licensing, international expansion, and operational scaling. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer at White Space Group (WSG - parent company of Von Dutch ). Butterpie has partnered with the iconic Von Dutch brand for global food & beverage. Earlier roles include Vice President positions at Creative Artists Agency Global Brands Group (CAA-GBG) and Authentic Brands Group (ABG), along with leadership posts in the international divisions of Kenneth Cole and Coach. Across these roles, Benitez has led large P&Ls, built global licensing programs, opened new markets, and executed complex partnerships with retailers, manufacturers, and talent.“Marc brings a combination of decades of enterprise-grade brand experience and a proven commercial network,” said John Paukulis, Chairman and Managing Director of Butterpie.“He understands how to turn creator influence into brands and will be instrumental as we broaden our portfolio and deepen our relationships with various stakeholders.”The creator economy is at an inflection point: audiences demand authenticity, creators want ownership, and retailers seek proven velocity. Butterpie sits at the center of that shift. With direct access to top creators, cultural brands, and exclusive product innovations, Butterpie isn't just another studio, it's building a defensible ecosystem where creators launch equity-backed companies using their integrated CPG operations, real data insights from their proprietary AI, and decades of celebrity brand experience.“Butterpie's existing manufacturing and distribution and venture funding platform allows creators to build sustainable businesses without guesswork,” said Marc Benitez, President & Chief Business Development Officer.“Our job is to guide the process matching audience insight with category fit, product quality, and channel readiness so creators can focus on what they do best while we chart a clear path to market success.”Benitez will work with the Butterpie GP team for creator sourcing and deal structuring, portfolio sequencing, and commercialization across eCommerce, retail, and distribution with a focus on high-value exits. He will also establish Butterpie's internal business development organization, align sales storytelling with operational readiness, and drive measurable milestones around launches, partnerships, and market traction.About ButterpieButterpie is building the next generation creator-led consumer house-of-brands. Anchored by a 100,000 sq. ft. CPG operations platform and powered by CreatorGPTTM, its proprietary AI, Butterpie fuses audience insight with product innovation to launch companies from concept to shelf. The studio model aligns creators as true equity partners, pairing their cultural social reach with Butterpie's operational backbone in manufacturing, distribution, and retail. The result is a disciplined pipeline of brands designed for defensibility, scale, and long-term market impact.Butterpie Explainer Video:Website:Contact:

