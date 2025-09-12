Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Watch: Dubai Police Impound Vehicle For Dangerous Overtaking On 2-Way Road

Watch: Dubai Police Impound Vehicle For Dangerous Overtaking On 2-Way Road


2025-09-12 04:20:21
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Dubai Police impounded a vehicle for 60 days, and imposed multiple penalties on the driver after unsafe road behaviour.

This includes 6 black points and a Dh600 fine for improper overtaking. In addition, police imposed a Dh2,000 fine along with 23 black points for "driving a vehicle in a manner that endangers one's own life, the lives of others, their safety, or security.

Recommended For You

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On a two-way road, the driver can be seen using the wrong lane to overtake multiple cars. This poses a significant hazard to motorists with right-of-way in that lane, and may result in accidents.

Watch the video, here:

Speeding to overtake cars without leaving sufficient gap can also take other road users by surprise, and lead to collisions. Authorities urged drivers to stay focused, avoid distractions, check mirrors, and use signals before changing lanes to prevent accidents.

MENAFN12092025000049011007ID1110052617

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search