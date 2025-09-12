Watch: Dubai Police Impound Vehicle For Dangerous Overtaking On 2-Way Road
Dubai Police impounded a vehicle for 60 days, and imposed multiple penalties on the driver after unsafe road behaviour.
This includes 6 black points and a Dh600 fine for improper overtaking. In addition, police imposed a Dh2,000 fine along with 23 black points for "driving a vehicle in a manner that endangers one's own life, the lives of others, their safety, or security.Recommended For You
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
On a two-way road, the driver can be seen using the wrong lane to overtake multiple cars. This poses a significant hazard to motorists with right-of-way in that lane, and may result in accidents.
Watch the video, here:
Speeding to overtake cars without leaving sufficient gap can also take other road users by surprise, and lead to collisions. Authorities urged drivers to stay focused, avoid distractions, check mirrors, and use signals before changing lanes to prevent accidents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment