Tony J. Selimi's 'Climb Greater Heights' Wins NYC Big Book Award In Leadership Category And Adds New Editorial Praise

- Literary TitanLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TJS Cognition & Global Thought Leadership and Timeless Wisdom Press announce that Award-winning author, speaker and transformational coach Tony Jeton Selimi's latest masterpiece, Climb Greater Heights: How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance has garnered new editorial praise and multiple international accolades, cementing its status as a go-to leadership and business accelerator roadmap for entrepreneurs, executives, and creators.Written for entrepreneurs, executives and business owners navigating an increasingly uncertain and technology-driven economy, the book outlines a step-by-step framework intended to help readers address personal and professional challenges, strengthen leadership skills and pursue sustainable growth.Recent recognition includes:2025 NYC Big Book Award - Winner (Leadership)Pinnacle Book Achievement AwardThe BOOKISH AwardLiterary Titan Book AwardBREW Readers' Choice FinalistThis week, Climb Greater Heights was:Recommended by NewInBooks in its "New Business and Finance Books to Read " (September 9) list:Reviewed by Maincrest Media:Featured in an Author Interview (NewInBooks):"With over 582 million entrepreneurs worldwide and 137,000 startups launched daily, yet a staggering 90% failing within ten years, Climb Greater Heights emerges as a beacon for visionary leaders seeking not just survival, but legacy-driven success in a world where only 1 in 10 businesses endure. This book was built to be used-a practical operating system for business owners and decision-makers who want more than inspiration," said Tony J. Selimi , award-winning author of several bestsellers, transformational life strategist specialised in human behaviour, TEDx speaker, and filmmaker. "I'm grateful to global reviewers and readers who are using the frameworks to drive measurable growth, business resilience, and purpose-led leadership and impactful missions."About the BookBlending science, strategy, and the psychology of peak performance, Climb Greater Heights codifies Selimi's field-tested methodologies-such as the 12-Step Growth Accelerator Method-helping readers overcome business plateaus, sharpen focus, scale authentic influence, and architect legacy-driven outcomes. The book integrates mindset, business mechanics, and values-aligned leadership, strategy, and a step-by-step business growth plan into a single, executable playbook.About the AuthorTony J. Selimi is a multi-award-winning author and global authority on human behaviour, leadership, and AI-enabled transformation. With just over 28,000 hours of coaching and training, he helps CEOs, entrepreneurs, and organisations convert complex challenges into catalysts for breakthrough performance-scaling seven- to nine-figure, impact-led growth. A former telecoms engineer turned transformational coach and AI thought leader, Tony fuses engineering rigour, neuroscience, and emotional intelligence with the art of leadership to deliver measurable results and legacy-driven success. A TEDx speaker and featured expert in the multi-award-winning documentary Living My Illusion, he is also the executive producer of The Truth About Reading and the author of international bestsellers including A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code, A Path to Excellence, and Climb Greater Heights. His work has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, and he has spoken on prestigious stages, including the United Nations. Learn more-or request an exclusive signed copy-atAbout Timeless Wisdom Press (a Division of TJS Cognition)Timeless Wisdom Press publishes high-impact nonfiction and equips authors with end-to-end growth infrastructure: book coaching, AI-enabled author websites, lead-generation scorecards, author brand building, and media/speaker training-helping creators build sustainable businesses around their books.AvailabilityClimb Greater Heights is available worldwide via major retailers, including Barnes and Noble, Balboa Press, Foyles, Waterstones, Amazon and leading bookshops in print, Kindle and audiobook. Signed copies are available for purchase from the author's website.ISBN: 9798765261378 (softcover); 9798765261361 (hardcover); 9798765261354 (electronic)Book Signing, Media, Speaking, Author Panels, and ConsultingTony is available for keynotes, media interviews, and author panels on topics including: Business, AI, leadership, scaling from book-to-business, elite performance habits, and values-driven growth.Press & Booking ContactAlma - Executive Assistant, TJS Cognition & Global Thought LeadershipEmail: ...Issued by: TJS Cognition & Global Thought Leadership | Timeless Wisdom PressPress Kit: Available on request.

