U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council Releases Sixth Edition Of Its Guide To Doing Business In The United Arab Emirates - Aetoswi...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--The U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council, in collaboration with leading law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, releases the sixth edition of its flagship publication, the Guide to Doing Business in the United Arab Emirates.

This comprehensive report provides U.S. companies with the latest insights into the U.A.E.'s dynamic and evolving business landscape. Since the release of the fifth edition in 2023, the U.A.E. has accelerated economic reforms, expanded its trade network, and deepened its commercial partnership with the United States, particularly in priority sectors such as artificial intelligence, energy, healthcare, financial services, space, and advanced manufacturing.

The new edition highlights:



The U.S.-U.A.E. AI Acceleration Partnership , launched during President Donald Trump's May 2025 visit to Abu Dhabi, which catalyzed more than $200 billion in commercial deals.

The expansion of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) , with the U.A.E. now having concluded 27 CEPAs and targeting 45 agreements by the end of 2025.

The introduction of a corporate tax regime and the Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (DMTT) , marking a shift away from the U.A.E.'s fully tax-free environment.

Reforms to foreign ownership laws , allowing greater participation by international investors in onshore companies.

Significant regulatory updates in digital assets, healthcare, and data protection , reinforcing the U.A.E.'s position as a secure and forward-looking business hub. The U.A.E.'s removal from the FATF grey list , which has boosted investor confidence and strengthened the country's financial standing.

“The U.A.E. continues to prove itself as not only the premier regional hub for trade and investment, but also as a truly global center of innovation, finance, and commerce,” said Danny Sebright, President of the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council .“This updated guide captures the enormous opportunities that lie ahead for U.S. companies in sectors such as AI, energy, and life sciences, and underscores the expanding scope of U.S.-U.A.E. economic cooperation.”

The Guide to Doing Business in the United Arab Emirates provides practical insights for American businesses exploring market entry or expansion in the U.A.E., with analysis of key laws, regulations, incentives, and sectors. The guide also includes essential contact information for U.S. and U.A.E. government agencies.

