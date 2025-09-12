BTC/USD Forecast 12/09: Waiting For Momentum (Video)
- Bitcoin has shown itself to be rather sideways and quiet during the trading session here on Thursday as we are sitting just above the crucial 50-day EMA and trying to absorb a lot of the bullish pressure that we had seen from the previous candlestick on Wednesday. At this point, it's obvious that central banks around the world are thinking more loose than tight, and that should, at least in theory, help Bitcoin go forward. Ultimately, we could go looking for the next little area of resistance that I see at the $117,000 region, followed by the $120,000 level, which, of course, is a large round psychologically significant figure and an area that a lot of people have paid close attention to in the past and could cause a few people to react.
We haven't really seen a massive move, but we've seen enough to at least make it interesting. All things being equal, this is a market that given enough time should continue to see a lot of choppy volatility, but I still think it is a market that you're looking to get long in, not short.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewSo, pullbacks could be thought of as value. In fact, I'm not really interested in shorting Bitcoin until we break down below the $105,000 level, which is basically where you see the 200-day EMA.Ready to trade Bitcoin forecasts & predictions ? We've shortlisted the best MT4 crypto brokers in the industry for you.
