Crude Oil Forecast 12/09: Support As Range Persists (Video)
- The light sweet crude oil market has fallen a bit during the early hours here on Thursday as we continue to see a lot of volatility. All things being equal, it's worth noting that the $62 level sits underneath and it does look like we have tried to form a bit of a double bottom off that level. If we were to break down below the $62 level, then it's likely that the market will go to the $60 level.
