Nvidia Forecast 12/09: Rallies In Premarket Move (Video)
- The market fit in Nvidia looks like it's going to open a little bit higher during the trading session here on Thursday as pre-market trading has been positive. That's rather impressive considering we jumped about 4 % during the previous session and now it looks like we are heading toward the all-time highs. Short-term pullback should end up in buying opportunities and if we can drift into the gap, I think a lot of people would be interested in picking up Nvidia shares.
