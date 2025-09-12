Infosys Oks Largest Ever Buyback At 19% Premium - Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Infosys Ltd cleared a share buyback plan worth ₹18,000 crore, its biggest to date, offering ₹1,800 per share under a tender‐route offer. The price represents a 19% premium over closing levels on the BSE and NSE.

The company intends to repurchase roughly 10 crore shares, amounting to about 2.41% of its equity. Approval came through a board resolution disclosed in regulatory filings.

Infosys's share price had been under pressure, falling more than 1% on the day prior. The buyback announcement triggered mixed reactions: U. S.‐listed ADS shares edged up marginally, while shares in Mumbai closed lower, reflecting investor caution.

Company financials show free cash flow at ₹7,533 crore for the quarter ending 30 June, down about 17.7% year-on-year, though still exceeding net profit by a small margin. The firm held cash and investments totalling ₹45,204 crore at that date.

Analysts view the buyback as a signal of confidence in long-term cash flows, but also warn that slowing revenue growth in some verticals could weigh on future performance. The move follows pressure from investors for IT companies to not just return capital but also step up investments in cloud, AI, and product development.

