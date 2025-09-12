Djibouti Labour Minister Visits Asian City In Industrial Area

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Minister of Labour in charge of Formalisation and Social Protection in the Republic of Djibouti H E Omar Abdi Said paid a field visit yesterday to the Asian City in Industrial Area, as part of his current visit to the country.

He was received by Assistant Director of the Occupational Safety and Health Department at the Ministry of Labour Saad Rashid Al Nabit.

During the visit, the delegation toured the workers' accommodations in the Asian City and reviewed the standards of housing and integrated services provided to workers, in line with the highest occupational safety and health standards adopted locally and internationally.

The visit comes within the framework of exchanging expertise and strengthening bilateral cooperation between Qatar and Djibouti in the field of labour.