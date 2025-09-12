CM Chandrababu Naidu, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan Attend VP's Oath Ceremony

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Sep 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Governor S. Abdul Nazeer attended the swearing-in of C.P. Radhakrishnan as the Vice President of India in New Delhi on Friday.

Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, was among the prominent figures who attended the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Attended the oath-taking ceremony of Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan Ji in New Delhi today. I congratulate him on being sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India and wish him the very best for a fruitful tenure,” Naidu posted on 'X'.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also attended the ceremony. Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party is also an ally of the NDA.

The actor-politician was accompanied by Jana Sena MPs Vallabhaneni Balashowry and Uday Srinivas Tangella.

Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju also attended the swearing-in of Radhakrishnan. Raju also had a courtesy call on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu's son and State Minister for Human Resources Development, Nara Lokesh, has congratulated Radhakrishnan on assuming office as the 15th Vice President of India.“I am certain that his tenure will be marked by upholding the highest standards of constitutional values, wisdom and erudition. Wishing him every success in the journey ahead,” Lokesh posted on X.

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who also attended the swearing-in of Radhakrishnan, has congratulated him.

“Heartiest congratulations to Thiru C.P. Radhakrishnan on being sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India. He brings to this august office his vast experience as a parliamentarian, profound wisdom & deep reverence for Constitutional values. I am certain that Thiru Radhakrishnan will be a role model as our Hon'ble Vice President of India & wish him a successful tenure,” Venkaiah Naidu said in a post on X.