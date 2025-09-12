Paradha OTT Release: Hotstar Or Amazon Prime? Anupama Parameswaran's Movie To Release HERE
Anupama Parameswaran was recently seen in the social drama Paradha, directed by Cinema Bandi filmmaker Praveen Kandregula. The film, which also stars Darshana Rajendran and Sangeetha in prominent roles, opened in theatres to a mixed response and could not create much impact at the box office.
Within just three weeks of its release, Paradha has now arrived on Prime Video. The film is available to stream with Telugu and Malayalam audio options, accompanied by English subtitles. The project also generated discussion when Anupama observed that female-centric films are often examined more critically, with audiences and critics alike searching closely for flaws.
Despite its lukewarm theatrical run, the makers expect the film to attract a wider audience on digital platforms, given its socially rooted theme. The cast additionally includes Gautham Menon and Rajendra Prasad in significant supporting roles. Jointly produced by Sreenivasulu P, Vijay Donkada, and Sridhar Makkuva, the film features music composed by Gopi Sundar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment