Who Was Chandra Nagamallaiah? Indian-Origin Man Beheaded With A Machete In US Over 'Workplace Dispute'

MENAFN - Live Mint) 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah was brutally beheaded by 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a Cuban migrant, who was arrested on Wednesday. Cobos-Martinez is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail on the charge of capital murder.

The Consulate General of India in Houston condoled the tragic death of Nagamallaiah and said that it is in touch with the family and is offering all assistance, alongside following the matter closely.

“Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx. We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of the Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely.”

Who was Chandra Nagamallaiah?

Chandra Mouli“Bob” Nagamallaiah, a native of Karnataka, was killed in Dallas following a dispute with his co-worker, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, over a broken washing machine, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The conflict reportedly escalated when Nagamallaiah asked someone else to translate his instructions, which angered Cobos-Martinez, 37, who took offence at not being addressed directly.

Surveillance footage captured the moment Cobos-Martinez retrieved a machete and launched a deadly attack on Nagamallaiah.

Mint will not embed the video due to the graphic and sensitive nature of its content.

Nagamallaiah attempted to flee toward the motel office where his wife and 18-year-old son were present, but the suspect, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, chased him and carried out the brutal assault despite their desperate attempts to stop him, PTI reported.

Cobos-Martinez, who has a prior criminal record in Houston, including arrests for auto theft and assault, is currently being held without bond. If convicted, he faces either life imprisonment without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Known as Bob to friends and family, Nagamallaiah was remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, and kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he knew.

“This unimaginable tragedy was not only sudden but deeply traumatic,” friends said.

“Bob's life was taken in a brutal attack that occurred in front of his wife and son, who bravely tried to protect him. The shocking nature of this event has shaken our community.”

Friends, family, and the local Indian community are coming together to support his family.

A fundraiser has been set up to help cover funeral expenses, immediate living costs, and his son's college education. Funeral services for Nagamallaiah are scheduled for Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)



