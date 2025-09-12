Ukraine Air Defenses Down 33 Of 40 Russian Drones Overnight
Starting at 22:00 on Thursday, September 11, Russia launched 40 strike UAVs, including Shahed, Herbera, and drones of other types, from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. More than 20 of them were Shahed drones.
The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and drone units, as well as mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.
Preliminary data indicate that as of 09:00 on Friday, September 12, air defenses shot down or disabled 33 Shahed, Herbera, and other types of UAVs over northern, eastern, and central Ukraine.
Six drones struck three different locations.Read also: Six injured in Kherson region following Russian strikes
As reported by Ukrinform, in the morning of September 12, Russian strike drones attacked an industrial zone on the outskirts of Sumy. One man was killed.
Photo: in
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment