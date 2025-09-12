Ukraine Air Defenses Down 33 Of 40 Russian Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegra .

Starting at 22:00 on Thursday, September 11, Russia launched 40 strike UAVs, including Shahed, Herbera, and drones of other types, from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. More than 20 of them were Shahed drones.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and drone units, as well as mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Preliminary data indicate that as of 09:00 on Friday, September 12, air defenses shot down or disabled 33 Shahed, Herbera, and other types of UAVs over northern, eastern, and central Ukraine.

Six drones struck three different locations.

Six injured in Kherson region following Russian strikes

As reported by Ukrinform, in the morning of September 12, Russian strike drones attacked an industrial zone on the outskirts of Sumy. One man was killed.

Photo: in