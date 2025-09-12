Egypt President, British PM Slam Israeli Strike On Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer strongly condemned the recent Israeli strike on Qatar, calling it a clear breach of international law and an affront to national sovereignty, during a phone conversation yesterday.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and the escalating situation in Gaza. Both emphasised the urgent need for a ceasefire, the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, and the release of hostages and detainees. They reiterated their opposition to any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians, warning of the destabilising consequences such actions could have on regional and European security.

President El-Sisi cautioned that any forced displacement would amount to a direct threat to regional peace and could trigger a wave of irregular migration toward Europe.

He also welcomed the UK's recent declaration of intent to recognise the State of Palestine later this month.

Prime Minister Starmer, in turn, praised Egypt's ongoing mediation efforts alongside Qatar and the United States to secure a truce in Gaza and address the humanitarian crisis.