Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement


2025-09-12 02:31:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 4 September 2025 to 10 September 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 4 September 2025 to 10 September 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 4 September 2025 to 10 September 2025:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
4 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 38.05 38.30 37.80 228 300
MTF CBOE 2 000 38.03 38.30 37.80 76 060
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
5 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 700 38.48 38.70 38.30 219 336
MTF CBOE 2 300 38.47 38.70 38.25 88 481
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
8 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 800 38.45 38.60 38.35 223 010
MTF CBOE 2 200 38.45 38.55 38.35 84 590
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
9 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 700 38.44 38.60 38.10 219 108
MTF CBOE 2 300 38.42 38.55 38.15 88 366
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
10 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 500 38.02 38.20 37.80 209 110
MTF CBOE 2 500 38.02 38.20 37.80 95 050
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
Total 40 000 38.29 38.70 37.80 1 531 411

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 800 shares during the period from 4 September 2025 to 10 September 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 001 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 4 September 2025 to 10 September 2025:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
4 September 2025 600 37.87 37.90 37.80 22 722
5 September 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
8 September 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
9 September 2025 1 400 38.26 38.50 38.10 53 564
10 September 2025 800 37.88 37.90 37.80 30 304
Total 2 800 106 590


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
4 September 2025 200 38.20 38.20 38.20 7 640
5 September 2025 1 200 38.46 38.60 38.20 46 152
8 September 2025 600 38.53 38.60 38.45 23 118
9 September 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
10 September 2025 1 38.40 38.40 38.40 38
Total 2 001 76 948

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 35 144 shares.

On 10 September 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 556 135 own shares, or 4.85% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p250912E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

