Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 4 September 2025 to 10 September 2025 Share Buyback Program

On 31 July 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 4 September 2025 to 10 September 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 000 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 4 September 2025 to 10 September 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 4 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 38.05 38.30 37.80 228 300 MTF CBOE 2 000 38.03 38.30 37.80 76 060 MTF Turquoise - MTF Aquis - 5 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 700 38.48 38.70 38.30 219 336 MTF CBOE 2 300 38.47 38.70 38.25 88 481 MTF Turquoise - MTF Aquis - 8 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 800 38.45 38.60 38.35 223 010 MTF CBOE 2 200 38.45 38.55 38.35 84 590 MTF Turquoise - MTF Aquis - 9 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 700 38.44 38.60 38.10 219 108 MTF CBOE 2 300 38.42 38.55 38.15 88 366 MTF Turquoise - MTF Aquis - 10 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 500 38.02 38.20 37.80 209 110 MTF CBOE 2 500 38.02 38.20 37.80 95 050 MTF Turquoise - MTF Aquis - Total 40 000 38.29 38.70 37.80 1 531 411

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 800 shares during the period from 4 September 2025 to 10 September 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 001 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 4 September 2025 to 10 September 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 4 September 2025 600 37.87 37.90 37.80 22 722 5 September 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 8 September 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 9 September 2025 1 400 38.26 38.50 38.10 53 564 10 September 2025 800 37.88 37.90 37.80 30 304 Total 2 800 106 590





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 4 September 2025 200 38.20 38.20 38.20 7 640 5 September 2025 1 200 38.46 38.60 38.20 46 152 8 September 2025 600 38.53 38.60 38.45 23 118 9 September 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 10 September 2025 1 38.40 38.40 38.40 38 Total 2 001 76 948

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 35 144 shares.

On 10 September 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 556 135 own shares, or 4.85% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

p250912E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement