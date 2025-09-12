Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Norsk Hydro: Invitation To Hydro's Investor Day, London


2025-09-12 02:15:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hydro is pleased to invite investors, analysts, financial media and other stakeholders to its Investor Day on November 27, 2025.

The event will be held at the Royal Garden Hotel, 2-24 Kensington High Street, London W8 4PT, with the alternative of joining virtually. Please note that virtual attendees will not have the opportunity to ask questions in the Q&A session.

Agenda
Presentations and Q&A in“York Suite”
08:30 Registration
09:00 Presentation from CEO and CFO followed by Q&A sessions
11:30 Lunch
12:30 Roundtable with CEO and CFO, exclusively for sell-side analysts
All times in GMT


Please register your participation by November 6, 2025, by submitting the 'Registration form .'

Virtual attendees may follow the presentation and Q&A sessions by joining the webcast .

Hydro looks forward to welcoming you and hopes to see you in London.

Yours faithfully,
for Norsk Hydro ASA

Martine Rambøl Hagen
VP Investor Relations


