Norsk Hydro: Invitation To Hydro's Investor Day, London
The event will be held at the Royal Garden Hotel, 2-24 Kensington High Street, London W8 4PT, with the alternative of joining virtually. Please note that virtual attendees will not have the opportunity to ask questions in the Q&A session.
Agenda
Presentations and Q&A in“York Suite”
08:30 Registration
09:00 Presentation from CEO and CFO followed by Q&A sessions
11:30 Lunch
12:30 Roundtable with CEO and CFO, exclusively for sell-side analysts
All times in GMT
Please register your participation by November 6, 2025, by submitting the 'Registration form .'
Virtual attendees may follow the presentation and Q&A sessions by joining the webcast .
Hydro looks forward to welcoming you and hopes to see you in London.
Yours faithfully,
for Norsk Hydro ASA
Martine Rambøl Hagen
VP Investor Relations
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment