Eni Mexico Signs New Six-Year Agreement With Tabasco To Support Local Communities
The agreement focuses on areas surrounding the company's operations in Sánchez Magallanes, in the municipality of Cárdenas.
The renewed deal builds on the first MoU signed in 2019, under which Eni and local authorities implemented projects in education, culture, and economic diversification. The company said the initiative reflects its commitment to a just energy transition and to long-term partnerships that deliver social and environmental benefits.
Eni, present in Mexico since 2006, operates through its subsidiary Eni México S. de R.L. de C.V. and is the country's main foreign operator. It currently holds interests in seven exploration and production blocks in the Gulf of Mexico.
