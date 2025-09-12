Resettlement Process Expands Across Liberated Territories
In line with President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation continues.
Azernews reports that families who had been temporarily settled in various parts of Azerbaijan-mostly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings-have now been relocated to the Hadrut settlement of the Khojavand district and the Badara village of the Khojaly district.
In the first phase, 14 families comprising 55 people have returned to Badara village, while 10 families totaling 42 people have resettled in Hadrut.
The returnees expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also extended their appreciation to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, whose brave soldiers and officers liberated their lands, and prayed for the souls of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this cause.
