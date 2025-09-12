Research Officer, School of Social Sciences, Western Sydney University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Dr Cymbeline Buhler King has worked as a theatre artist for thirty years, creating original theatre with professional and community collaborators. Cymbeline's work has shown internationally, receiving awards from the Liverpool International Theatre Festival (Canada) and from the Yakumo International Theatre Festival (Japan), and the SER Foundation (Switzerland). She has held Artistic Director positions at Backbone Youth Arts in Brisbane and Western Edge Youth Arts in Melbourne. She founded 'Theatre of Friendship' in 2006, an ongoing peace-building theatre project in Sri Lanka.

Cymbeline holds a PhD in social sciences, which investigated peacebuilding in Sri Lanka using participatory and performing arts. She is currently a Research Officer with the Challenging Racism Project, investigating environmental and psychological factors that support or threaten voluntary intergroup contact. Her current research is a collaboration with Riverside Theatres, investigating the role of drama educators in facilitating young people to make high quality original theatre.

–present Research Officer, Western Sydney University

2024 Western Sydney University, PhD

ExperienceEducation