Cymbeline Buhler King
-
Research Officer, School of Social Sciences,
Western Sydney University
Dr Cymbeline Buhler King has worked as a theatre artist for thirty years, creating original theatre with professional and community collaborators. Cymbeline's work has shown internationally, receiving awards from the Liverpool International Theatre Festival (Canada) and from the Yakumo International Theatre Festival (Japan), and the SER Foundation (Switzerland). She has held Artistic Director positions at Backbone Youth Arts in Brisbane and Western Edge Youth Arts in Melbourne. She founded 'Theatre of Friendship' in 2006, an ongoing peace-building theatre project in Sri Lanka.
Cymbeline holds a PhD in social sciences, which investigated peacebuilding in Sri Lanka using participatory and performing arts. She is currently a Research Officer with the Challenging Racism Project, investigating environmental and psychological factors that support or threaten voluntary intergroup contact. Her current research is a collaboration with Riverside Theatres, investigating the role of drama educators in facilitating young people to make high quality original theatre.Experience
-
–present
Research Officer, Western Sydney University
-
2024
Western Sydney University, PhD
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment