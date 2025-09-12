'Baaghi 4' Box Office Collection Week 1: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt's Action Films Earns THIS
Baaghi 4 had an average first 6 days at the box office, earning an estimated ₹42.40 crore in India. Here's the 7th-day box office collection and occupancy share
Baaghi 4 Box Office Day 7: Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film hasn't crossed 50 crore in India. With no big releases this Friday, the Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt starrer has a long way to go.On Thursday, September 11, 2025, Baaghi 4's total Hindi occupancy was 7.91%. Morning shows: 5.51%, Afternoon shows: 9.42%, Evening shows: 8.79%. Night figures will arrive tomorrow morning.
Baaghi 4 earned 3.50 crore on its sixth day. The 50% discount on tickets helped its performance.Baaghi 4 is currently performing better than its competitors, Param Sundari, The Bengal Files, and others. Despite this, the A. Harsha-directed film saw a 25% drop in earnings compared to Tuesday.So far, Baaghi 4 has earned approximately 1.49 crore in India on its seventh day, bringing the total to ₹43.89 Cr. It's still far from the 50 crore mark.Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, follows its successful prequels. Also Read- Kartik Aaryan's biggest fan.
