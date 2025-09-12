Nepal Prepares For Interim Govt As Sushila Karki Likely To Be Sworn In As PM

MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, Sep 12 (IANS) As Nepal continues to reel under intense nationwide protests led by the country's youth against corruption and misgovernance, preparations are underway to swear in former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the Interim Prime Minister.

The appointment could be formalised as early as Friday afternoon, marking a major political development amid escalating public unrest.

The Nepal President's Office, 'Sheetal Niwas', has instructed its staff to begin preparations for welcoming the new interim Prime Minister. Similar directions were issued to senior officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs, asking them to remain on standby for an official transition once political consensus is finalised.

Once the main parties and the President reach a formal agreement on Sushila Karki leading the interim government, the Ministry has been instructed to begin arrangements immediately.

Karki, a respected jurist and Nepal's first female Chief Justice, is being seen as a non-partisan figure capable of restoring credibility and stability during this volatile phase. Her name emerged as the frontrunner after days of political negotiations and public demand for a clean, competent interim leadership.

Earlier, Kulman Ghising, former chief of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), was also considered a potential candidate. Ghising is widely admired for ending Nepal's chronic electricity shortages through sweeping reforms.

The political transition is unfolding amid massive anti-corruption protests that have swept across the country since Monday.

The unrest was triggered by a controversial and short-lived government ban on social media platforms, which many saw as an attack on free speech. The protests began in Kathmandu and quickly spread to cities like Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj.

Security forces have clashed with demonstrators in multiple locations. So far, 34 people have been killed, and over 1,000 injured, prompting widespread criticism of the government's response.