Kerala CPI Mere Tenants In CPI(M)'S Courtyard: Congress Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Alappuzha, Sep 12 (IANS) On the day when the Kerala unit of the CPI is all set to elect a new set of office-bearers to lead their party for the next three years, a veteran Congress leader took potshots at the CPI for becoming "meek" before the CPI(M).

The ongoing three-day state conference of the CPI is to conclude later in the day at Alappuzha.

Veteran Congress leader Cherian Philip remarked that CPI members had become“mere tenants in the CPI(M)'s courtyard,” forced into servitude and stripped of their independent standing.

“The anger was particularly directed at the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with delegates accusing him of negligence and flawed police policies. Speakers lashed out at the CPI(M) leadership and the Chief Minister for their reluctance to even acknowledge the legacy of C. Achutha Menon, remembered as one of Kerala's most capable Chief Ministers, and the CPI's contributions to governance,” said Philip.

Incidentally, at the three-day meeting, a YouTube channel was launched at the conference venue, aimed at reviving Menon's memory and spreading awareness of his achievements.

Philip reminded the CPI that their golden years were during the Congress-led coalition between 1969 and 1979, when the party held prominent positions in government.

It was the Congress that elevated C. Achutha Menon and P.K. Vasudevan Nair to the Chief Minister's chair.

In those years, M.N. Govindan Nair excelled as the Electricity Minister and T.V. Thomas as Industries Minister.

“However, after CPI joined the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, the party has consistently been denied key portfolios such as Finance, Industries, Electricity, Education, and Health. A section within the party argued that this imbalance had reduced CPI to a subordinate force within the coalition,” said Philip.

The CPI split in 1964, with a section forming the CPI(M). Since then, it has been the CPI(M) which has dominated the Left groups and the CPI has been relegated to second spot.

Presently, the CPI is the second biggest ally of the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Front in Kerala.