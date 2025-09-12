SOUEAST Together With Dubai Fashion Week To Unveil A New Chapter In Future Mobility Aesthetics

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Dubai Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 officially commenced at Dubai Design District (D3), bringing together industry leaders and celebrities to celebrate a convergence of global fashion cultures and cross-disciplinary inspiration.

As the official partner of this year's event, SOUEAST has garnered significant attention from younger consumers since its brand renewal in 2024, driven by its stylish brand DNA and“EASE YOUR LIFE” philosophy. The brand has now expanded into 42 countries and regions, establishing itself as a notable emerging player in the global automotive market.

Dubai Fashion Week, co-founded by Dubai Design District and the Arab Fashion Council, ranked as the world's fifth major fashion week. Its growing influence offers new possibilities for the global fashion industry, reflecting a unique international vision that aligns closely with SOUEAST's commitment to delivering intelligent and accessible mobility experiences for all.

Much like fashion, automobiles serve as an expression of personal identity and lifestyle. On September 5, SOUEAST will co-host a thematic dinner with Dubai Fashion Week, co-founded by Dubai Design District and the Arab Fashion Council. This collaboration aims to integrate fashion design inspiration into auto development, creating cutting-edge vehicles that cater to consumers' evolving taste for style and innovation.

Beyond the runway, SOUEAST's S09, S07, and S06 DM models will serve as official VIP vehicles, offering elegance, comfort, and intelligent features to fashion creators and trendsetters throughout the event.

Moving forward, SOUEAST will use this partnership as a starting point to continue exploring the possibilities of crossover between auto and fashion. With its strategy in Middle Eastern market and the great influence of this international fashion platforms, the brand aims to deliver new“EASE” experiences to global consumers and be the trendsetter for urban mobility.