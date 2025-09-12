Kapil Sharma WARNED By MNS For Letting Guests Call Mumbai 'Bombay' On Netflix Series

Kapil Sharma faces backlash after a guest on his Netflix show referred to Mumbai as“Bombay,” prompting a warning from MNS. The party demands respect for the city's official name or promises a protest.

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has once again found himself at the center of controversy, this time not for his humor, but for the name of a city. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has publicly warned Kapil Sharma after a clip from his popular Netflix series "The Great Indian Kapil Show" featured Mumbai being referred to as“Bombay”.

Amey Khopkar, president of the MNS Cinema Wing, took to social media and voiced his outrage against Kapil and his team. Khopkar accused the show of disrespecting Mumbai by allowing guests and anchors to refer to the city by its former name.

“If you can call Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata by their official names, then why not Mumbai?” said Khopkar in a statement to ANI.

He stressed that Mumbai has officially held its name since 1995 (by the Maharashtra government) and 1996 (by the Central Government), and yet many in the entertainment industry continue to use "Bombay" casually.

#BombaytoMumbai बॉम्बेचे मुंबई अधिकृत नामकरण होऊन ३० वर्षे झाली तरी अजूनही बॉलिवूड मधील कपिल शर्मा शो यात सेलिब्रिटी गेस्ट, दिल्लीस्थित राज्यसभा खासदार, शो अँकर आणि अनेक हिंदी चित्रपटात सर्रास बॉम्बे हा उल्लेख होत आहे. १९९५ महाराष्ट्र शासन व १९९६ मध्ये केंद्र शासनाची अधिकृत... twitter/KKa7TazDJ0

- Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) September 11, 2025

Khopkar shared a clip on X (formerly Twitter) from the show, where actress Huma Qureshi refers to Mumbai as Bombay during a light-hearted conversation. This mention sparked fury from MNS, who have long opposed the use of the city's colonial name.

Khopkar warned Kapil Sharma that if this continues, the party will launch a strong protest.

"Mumbai is your workplace. People here have supported you. Don't insult them by calling the city Bombay," he said.

He also urged the show's team to instruct guests beforehand to use“Mumbai” only, or face consequences.

While Kapil Sharma has not publicly responded yet, the backlash has caught public attention, adding to his list of ongoing troubles, his Canada cafe was recently vandalized, and he's reportedly received threats.

With tensions rising, fans are waiting to see how the comedian will address the controversy-with silence or a signature punchline.