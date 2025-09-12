From Embassy To Infamy! UK Fires US Envoy Over Epstein Ties. What's The Matter?

MENAFN - Live Mint) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer dismissed the country's ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, on Thursday due to his connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The dismissal comes just days ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump 's second state visit to the UK. Mandelson, a longtime British political figure, was removed from his post following the release of emails showing he expressed support for Epstein, even as the disgraced financier faced imprisonment for sex crimes.

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty told Parliament the emails pointed to the“depth and extent” of Mandelson's relationship with Epstein being“materially different” from what was known when he was appointed ambassador to Washington last year after the Labour Party's election victory, as reported by AP.

What's the connection?

In particular, Doughty pointed to Mandelson's suggestion in one email that Epstein's first conviction in 2008 was“wrongful and should be challenged.”

Peter Mandelson assumed his role as the UK ambassador to the United States in February, following what Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government called an“extensive” vetting process. Mandelson has expressed deep regret over his past association with Jeffrey Epstein, stating that he was unaware of Epstein's criminal conduct at the time.

“Being ambassador here has been the privilege of my life,” Mandelson wrote in a letter to embassy staff that was reported by the BBC.“The circumstances surrounding the announcement today are ones which I deeply regret. I continue to feel utterly awful about my association with Epstein 20 years ago and the plight of his victims."

The decision to fire Mandelson comes a day after Starmer said he had“confidence” in him. It's the latest blow to the prime minister ahead of a state visit by Trump to the U.K. next week, which is likely to be met with protests and some controversy.

Epstein took his own life in prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, more than a decade after his initial conviction.

Mandelson called Epstein his 'best pal'

On Wednesday, The Sun newspaper published emails that it said showed Mandelson telling Epstein to“fight for early release” shortly before he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

“I think the world of you,” Mandelson reportedly told him before he began his sentence in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Mandelson's links to Epstein came under scrutiny after the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a 50th birthday album compiled in 2003 for Epstein that purportedly included a note from U.S. President Donald Trump. In that album, Mandelson called Epstein“my best pal."

Starmer's latest headache

Last week, UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner resigned over a tax error related to a property purchase, following days of mounting speculation about her position. In the wake of her departure, Prime Minister Keir Starmer conducted a major cabinet reshuffle-a move seen as a necessary reset for his government after a turbulent 14 months marked by declining approval ratings and growing political pressure.

“Mandelson might have gone but, just as with Angela Rayner, Starmer dithered when he needed to be decisive," said Kemi Badenoch, leader of the main opposition Conservative Party. "He has no backbone and no convictions.”

Starmer now faces questions over his appointment of Mandelson, who is no stranger to controversy, having twice resigned from former Prime Minister Tony Blair's government in 1998 and 2001.

After his second resignation from Blair's government, Mandelson became a European Commissioner when Britain was still in the European Union, before returning to front-line British politics in 2008 to serve under Blair's successor, Gordon Brown.

The Mandelson brief

Mandelson's trade expertise was considered a major asset in trying to persuade the Trump administration not to slap heavy tariffs on British goods, and seemed to pay off when the countries struck a trade deal in May, though some details of the agreement have yet to be finalised.

Peter Mandelson, often described as a shrewd-some say ruthless-political strategist, earned the nickname“Prince of Darkness” for his behind-the-scenes influence and mastery of political manoeuvring.

His appointment as ambassador was unusual, as such high-profile diplomatic roles are typically reserved for career civil servants rather than politicians. Mandelson's selection was particularly surprising given his past criticism of Donald Trump, whom he once labelled a“danger to the world”-a comment he later admitted was“ill-judged and wrong.”

Following his dismissal, the UK government announced that James Roscoe, the deputy head of mission in Washington, will serve as interim ambassador and oversee President Trump's upcoming state visit. Roscoe is a seasoned diplomat and formerly served as communications chief to the late Queen Elizabeth II

(With inputs from AP)



