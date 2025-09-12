Russian Forces Launch 440 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day
He stated that Russian troops had launched seven airstrikes targeting the settlements of Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Uspenivka, Novomykolaivka, and Malynivka. Additionally, 276 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types-mostly FPV drones-were used to attack Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Preobrazhenka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Verkhnya Tersa.
Fedorov added that two MLRS strikes hit Novoandriivka and Malynivka, while 155 artillery shellings targeted Yurivka, Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.Read also: Su-27 pilot killed during combat mission in Zaporizhzhia direction
Authorities received 22 reports of damage to apartments, private homes, and outbuildings.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, a man was killed in the Polohy district as a result of Russian attacks.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment