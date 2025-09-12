Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Launch 440 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day

Russian Forces Launch 440 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day


2025-09-12 01:05:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported the strikes on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

He stated that Russian troops had launched seven airstrikes targeting the settlements of Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Uspenivka, Novomykolaivka, and Malynivka. Additionally, 276 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types-mostly FPV drones-were used to attack Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Preobrazhenka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Verkhnya Tersa.

Fedorov added that two MLRS strikes hit Novoandriivka and Malynivka, while 155 artillery shellings targeted Yurivka, Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

Read also: Su-27 pilot killed during combat mission in Zaporizhzhia direction

Authorities received 22 reports of damage to apartments, private homes, and outbuildings.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a man was killed in the Polohy district as a result of Russian attacks.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA

MENAFN12092025000193011044ID1110052034

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search