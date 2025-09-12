Russian Forces Launch 440 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported the strikes on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

He stated that Russian troops had launched seven airstrikes targeting the settlements of Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Uspenivka, Novomykolaivka, and Malynivka. Additionally, 276 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types-mostly FPV drones-were used to attack Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Preobrazhenka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Verkhnya Tersa.

Fedorov added that two MLRS strikes hit Novoandriivka and Malynivka, while 155 artillery shellings targeted Yurivka, Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

Su-27 pilot killed during combat mission indirection

Authorities received 22 reports of damage to apartments, private homes, and outbuildings.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a man was killed in the Polohy district as a result of Russian attacks.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA