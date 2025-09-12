'My Family Is Terrified': Nepali Woman In Mumbai Voices Anguish Amid Violent Gen Z Protests
Kamala Gautam, a young woman from the Nepali community residing in India, expressed deep concern for her family, relatives and homeland, which is currently witnessing one of its most turbulent political phases in recent years.
Speaking to IANS, Kamala said,“I live in Nalasopara, but my entire family is in Nepal. Recently, several areas, including Beni, Kathmandu, and Pokhara, have suffered significant damage. The situation is very bad. My parents and relatives keep calling. Everyone is terrified. I want to go there, but the circumstances won't allow it.”
Visibly distraught, she added that the current unrest has left the entire diaspora community in India disturbed and helpless.“The situation is deteriorating by the day. We are constantly worried about the safety of our families back home,” she said.
The unrest Kamala is referring to began earlier this week when thousands of young protesters, primarily from Nepal's Gen Z population, took to the streets against rampant corruption and political instability.
The protests were initially triggered by a short-lived ban on social media platforms by the government, which many perceived as an attempt to stifle dissent.
The demonstrations, which started in Kathmandu, soon spread to other cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj. The response from the security forces has been severe.
At least 31 people have been killed and over 1,000 injured in clashes with police, according to reports.
Amid the escalating crisis, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is likely to be sworn in as Interim Prime Minister as early as Friday afternoon. A day prior, energy reformist and former NEA chief Kulman Ghising had emerged as a top contender for the role.
