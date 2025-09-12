Genelia Deshmukh Pens Birthday Note For Brother Nigel: I'll Be Right There If You Ever Need Me
Taking to Instagram, Genelia shared two pictures with her brother Nigel. In the first image, the siblings are seen posing at a soccer field, while the second shows them in a fun photograph with their respective children.
For the caption, Genelia wrote:“Today when someone comes to me and says -'you are @nigeldsouza12 sister right ?' - I feel an immense sense of pride because I know,
you have done it your way, worked extremely hard and reached where you have reached, all on your own steam .. Happy birthday little Nigu Pigu. The sky is the limit for you And il be right there if you ever need me (sic).”
Talking about the actress, she will soon be seen in Ram Gopa Varma's upcoming horror comedy“Police Station Mein Bhoot” starring Manoj Bajpayee. This will be the first time Genelia and Manoj will be seen sharing screen space together.
Sharing her excitement about collaborating with Manoj, Genelia on September 1, wrote on her official Instagram handle: "First time stepping into a world where fear meets fun. Had a scarily good time sharing the screen with @bajpayee in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT, directed by the maverick @RGVzoomin."
"A thriller like no other, built on a chilling thought:“When we're scared, we run to the police. But where do the police run when they're scared? #PoliceStationMeinBhoot," the 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actress added.
Dropping the motion poster on social media on September 1, RGV wrote on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle: "A DREADED GANGSTER is KILLED by an ENCOUNTER COP and he COMES BACK as a GHOST to HAUNT the POLICE STATION ..Hence the title“POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT” You Can't Arrest The Dead."
