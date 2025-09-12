AMIVIZ PARTICIPATION AT CYSEC UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) AmiViz is proud to announce its participation in CYSEC UAE 2025, a premier cybersecurity event that brings together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from across the region. Joining forces with our vendor partners-, and-we aim to spotlight the power of collaboration in driving cybersecurity innovation and resilience. This joint presence reflects our shared commitment to equipping enterprises with advanced solutions that address today's most pressing security challenges, from exposure management and human risk to identity and credential protection.

“At AmiViz, we are excited to participate in CYSEC UAE alongside our trusted vendors Tenable, PhishRod, and Intercede. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to empowering enterprises with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, from vulnerability management to identity and awareness. Together, we aim to drive resilience and continuous excellence in the region.”- Reza Rizvi, VP Sales, AmiViz

“Tenable, alongside our valued distributor AmiViz, are excited to re-engage with our customers and visitors at CYSEC 2025 in Abu Dhabi. We'll be on hand to demonstrate the power of our Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, the world's leading AI-powered exposure management platform, and equip security teams with strategies that help them to isolate and eradicate priority cyber exposures, helping to strengthen the UAE's cyber resilience.”- Maher Jadallah, VP, Middle East and North Africa, Tenable

“Excited to participate in CYSEC 2025 UAE alongside AmiViz where we aim to highlight the critical role of human risk management in cybersecurity. Our proven solution equips organisations with the tools to foster a culture of security and vigilance by delivering an advanced security awareness and training approach designed to protect organisations by addressing human risk.”- Zeeshan Farrukh, Regional Sales Manager – Qatar, UAE and Oman, PhishRod

“Participating in CYSEC UAE, with our valued partner, AmiViz, will be incredibly rewarding. This collaboration will reinforce our strong distribution partnership and demonstrate our shared commitment to customer success. Together, we will showcase Intercede's comprehensive identity, authentication, and credential management solutions, proving how strategic partnerships deliver exceptional value to our clients.”- Siobhan Morey-Millington, Sales Director, Intercede

As cybersecurity continues to evolve, events like CYSEC UAE serve as vital platforms for knowledge exchange, innovation, and collaboration. AmiViz and its partners are honored to contribute to this dialogue, showcasing solutions that not only protect but also empower organizations across the region. We look forward to engaging with industry peers, sharing insights, and driving forward a more secure digital future.