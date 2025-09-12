Cascade Corporation Lifts Material Handling To New Heights With Smarter Forklift Attachments

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 11, 2025 7:37 am - Material-handling chaos happens when lift trucks can't adapt. This slows workflows, decreases productivity and tests the patience of everyone involved...

Material-handling chaos happens when lift trucks can't adapt. This slows workflows, decreases productivity and tests the patience of everyone involved. Luckily, Cascade Corporation tackles that head-on with attachments, forks, masts and smart gear that can turn standard forklifts and AGVs into reliable load lifters - no fuss, just results.

Introducing Cascade Corporation

Cascade Corporation, founded in 1943 in Portland, Oregon, turned a modest machine shop into a global outfitter for material-handling professionals. Now with over 3000 team members across more than 30 nations, the company delivers tools that help forklifts lift, tilt, clamp, rotate and sideshift practically anything.

Products Available at Cascade Corporation

Cascade brings next-level attachments, forks, masts and components (plus electric AGV add-ons) to warehouses, ports, factories, recycling centers and construction sites.

-Forklift Attachments

Cascade Corporation delivers an extensive lineup of forklift attachments that do more than lift. They give machines specific skills. This includes paper roll clamps that grip massive rolls without leaving a mark, carton clamps that handle boxed goods with ease, or push/pulls designed for pallet-less handling.

The range includes layer pickers, rotators, sideshifters, fork positioners, and multiple load handlers, all engineered to make every lift safer, faster, and more precise. For recycling operations, baling clamps add another level of control, proving that Cascade has a tool for nearly every type of load.

-Forks and Masts

Beyond attachments, Cascade also manufacturers forks and masts built to perform under punishing conditions. From standarddesigns that cover everyday lifting to specialty forks customized for oversized or heavy-duty applications, Cascade's fork and mast systems keep operations steady. Custom assemblies are also available for businesses with unique requirements, ensuring that no load is left behind.

-AGV-ready solutions

The company is also pushing forklifts into the future with electrification and AGV-ready solutions. Attachments powered by electric drives reduce hydraulic use while offering the precision required for automated guided vehicles. By making equipment sensor-ready and automation-compatible, Cascade positions its customers to adopt new warehouse technologies without headaches.

What Makes Cascade Corporation a Cut Above the Rest?

Durability is built in when it comes to all of Cascade Corporation's product. Cascade products are held to strictly high quality standards and built to outlast the competition, saving time and money in maintenance and replacements. Their performance plus programs include a 3 year warranty and a guaranteed buy-back option.

Cascade Corporation also focuses on sustainability. Cascade manufacturing plants in Italy, Australia, New Zealand and the UK have solar panels installed and more sites are following suit. Clients can expect solar rollout across eight more facilities in the coming years.

To know more about Cascade Corporation's offerings, visit

