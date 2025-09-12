Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert Issued In 5 Districts Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather: After a short break, the rain is back in West Bengal, causing concern. A yellow alert has been issued for five districts today. Get the latest Kolkata weather update here

West Bengal has been grappling with continuous rain since July. This year has seen record rainfall. However, there was some respite in the last few days. The continuous rain ended, and the sun shone brightly in the month of Bhadra. The temperature also increased by a few degrees in the last 2-3 days. However, the weather changed again before the heat could set in.

The Meteorological Department had already informed that the rain had not gone away. The weather changed drastically again from Thursday night. And the rain started from Friday morning. According to sources, there will be thunderstorms throughout the day today. Rain will occur in Kolkata as well as in various districts.

According to the Meteorological Department, thunderstorms will continue throughout the day today. A yellow alert has been issued for five districts. Today, there will be heavy rain in five districts of South Bengal. Similarly, there will be thunderstorms in Kolkata as well.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, thunderstorms will occur in East and West Burdwan, Bankura, Birbhum, and Murshidabad districts. There is a strong possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Gusty winds will blow with the rain. The wind speed can reach 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Rain is also expected in North Bengal today. Rain will occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri districts. Similarly, there will be rain in almost all the districts of South Bengal. Along with this, gusty winds will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in all districts.