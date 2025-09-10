Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Canada Evaluating Ties With Israel After Qatar Attack: Foreign Minister

Canada Evaluating Ties With Israel After Qatar Attack: Foreign Minister


2025-09-10 03:05:49
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Canada is evaluating its relationship with Israel after the attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, foreign minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday, in the latest sign of unhappiness with the Israeli government.
Anand reiterated that Canada considered the attack to be unacceptable, especially given Qatari attempts to facilitate peace in the Middle East.
Anand made her comments when asked whether Canada might follow the lead of the European Commission, which said it would propose the suspension of trade-related measures in a European Union agreement with Israel.
"We are evaluating our relationship with Israel," Anand told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the ruling Liberal Party in Edmonton.
Asked specifically whether Canada was considering any kinds of sanctions against Israel, she replied: "We will continue to evaluate our next steps."
Canada has noticeably hardened its line on Israel under Prime Minister Mark Carney, who replaced Justin Trudeau in January. Carney announced in July that Canada would recognise Palestinian statehood, angering Israel.
Carney on Tuesday condemned the Israeli airstrike, calling it "an intolerable expansion of violence" that risked escalating conflict throughout the region.
He said last month that Israel's plan to take control of Gaza City was "wrong".Anita Anand Canada Israel Israeli attack in Doha

MENAFN10092025000067011011ID1110045172

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search