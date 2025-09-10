UAE President Visits Bahrain After Meeting Qatar's Emir

UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Bahrain on Wednesday on a fraternal visit. King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and the accompanying delegation after their arrival at Sakhir Air Base.

This fraternal visit comes after Sheikh Mohamed's meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar. The two leaders discussed the strong ties between the countries and the repercussions of the Israeli attack on Qatari territory .

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's resolute solidarity with Qatar and its steadfast support for all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people.

He stressed that the criminal attack constituted a violation of Qatar's sovereignty and of all international laws and norms, warning that such actions threaten the region's security, stability, and prospects for peace.