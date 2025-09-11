Adageis Simplifies Value-Based Care With AI Platform Focused On Financial Gain, Increased Visibility



Adageis provides AI-powered healthcare software designed to simplify value-based care adoption.

The company's patented ProActive Care Platform integrates with leading electronic health record (“EHR”) systems.

The platform emphasizes simplicity, visibility into insurance contracts, and long-term financial gain for providers.

Providers can use the system to identify high-value services, track reimbursements, and manage complex contracts. Adageis currently covers more than 260,000 patient lives, with ongoing growth expected.

Adageis , a growing healthcare technology company with a patented AI-driven platform, is positioning its software as a practical solution for providers seeking clarity in the transition from fee-for-service to value-based care. By focusing on simplicity, contract visibility, and measurable financial outcomes, the firm aims to address one of the most pressing challenges in U.S. healthcare: how to reward high-quality care with appropriate compensation.

Healthcare providers often struggle with the complexity of insurance contracts and incentive structures. Adageis offers an AI-powered platform that identifies where clinics can maximize revenue while maintaining patient care standards. This functionality is especially important for organizations such as...

