Israeli Attack On Doha Meant To Derail Gaza Peace Talks: PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani told the UN Security Council yesterday that the Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in Doha was meant to derail the Gaza peace talks but Qatar would continue its mediation.
HE Sheikh Mohammed told the 15-member body that Israeli leaders had shown no regard for the lives of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.
"The fact that it was carried out while we were engaged in mediation, exposes Israel's intention to derail peace efforts.
"The attack targeted the residential compound housing members of the Hamas negotiating team and their families.
"Have you heard of any state that is attacking the mediator?, HE the prime minister asked his audience.
The Israeli PM is using shameful justifications, he added.
"Our efforts led to the release of 148 hostages from Gaza. Extremists who rule Israel today do not care about the hostages."
HE Sheikh Mohammed said the attack by blood- thirsty extremists has gone beyond all limits. "Israeli attack on Hamas leaders is violation of Qatar's sovereignty."
He said the attack was a dangerous escalation and a threat to international peace and security.
It was the presence of a Taliban negotiating team in Doha that led to the resolution of the situation in that country.
HE the prime minister said Doha residents were terrorised by the Israeli attack targeting Hamas leaders on Tuesday.
"Israel is undermining the stability of the region intentionally. We will not condone any attack on the sovereignty of our soil. The attack is violation of Qatar's sovereignty."
Qatar will continue humanitarian and diplomatic role to spare bloodshed, yet will not tolerate any infringement on its sovereignty and security.
He thanked Algeria, Pakistan and Somalia for calling the meeting.
HE the prime minister appreciated the solidarity shown by the international community with Qatar after the unjust Israeli attack on Doha.
Blatant violation of Qatar's solidarity: UK
UK's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Barbara Woodward, reaffirmed her country's full and unwavering solidarity with Qatar and strongly condemned the recent Israeli strikes on Doha, calling them a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Speaking during an emergency session of the UN Security Council, Ambassador Woodward warned that the Israeli attack on Qatar risks further escalating regional tensions and undermines ongoing ceasefire negotiations. "We wholly condemn the strikes on Qatar which will do nothing to deliver peace in the Middle East, or to help safeguard Israel's long-term security," she stated.
Turning to developments in Gaza, the British envoy voiced deep concern over recent evacuation orders in northern Gaza.
She concluded by stressing the need for the immediate release of all hostages and the urgent signing of a ceasefire agreement.
Cowardly attack an insult to diplomacy: Algeria
During the emergency UN Security Council session convened to discuss the Israeli strike on Qatar,
Algeria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amar Bendjama affirmed that the attack was an insult to diplomacy, reiterating his country's strong condemnation of what he described as cowardly aggression against Doha and expressing Algeria's full solidarity with Qatar and its people.
Unjustified aggression: Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, strongly condemned what he called Israel's unlawful and unjustified aggression against Qatar. He argued that the attack was not an isolated incident but part of a broader and systematic pattern of aggression and violations of international law by Israel, undermining regional peace and security.
