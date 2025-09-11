Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Data Breach Claims On Behalf Of Cornwell Quality Tools Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Cornwell Quality Tools (“Cornwell”). Cornwell learned of a data breach on or about December 20, 2024.

About Cornwell Quality Tools

Established in 1919, Cornwell Quality Tools is a family- and employee-owned U.S. company that manufactures professional hand tools for automotive, aviation, and marine use, utilizing American steel and operating facilities in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

What happened?

On December 20, 2024, Cornwell detected unusual activity on its computer network and promptly took steps to secure its systems. An investigation subsequently determined that, on December 12, 2024, an unauthorized third party gained access to its network and obtained sensitive personal data.

The leaked data potentially includes personal identifiers, including names, Social Security numbers, and financial account information. The breach is estimated to have affected more than

100,000 individuals.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Cornwell, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Cornwell data breach.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

