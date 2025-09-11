Bigwave Robotics Unveils Global Raas Platform 'Marosol,' Accelerating Worldwide Expansion

Marosol Global Platform – Main Page

- Min-Kyo Kim, CEO of Bigwave Robotics

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bigwave Robotics , a leading robotics automation company headquartered in Korea, has officially launched its global Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform,“Marosol .”

This milestone marks a pivotal step in Bigwave Robotics' international growth strategy, as the company brings its proven expertise in industrial and service robotics-as well as tailored automation consulting-to customers around the world.

Through the Marosol platform, global clients gain access to a full spectrum of robotic solutions, including industrial robots, collaborative robots, logistics robots, cleaning robots, and humanoid robots. Beyond product information and consultation, the platform offers end-to-end automation services-from initial assessment and system design to full-scale deployment-alongside curated insights into emerging robotics trends and specialized case studies.

As part of the launch, Bigwave Robotics is introducing its proprietary multi-robot integration system, 'SOLlink ,' to the global market. SOLlink enables centralized monitoring and control of diverse robot fleets across industrial and commercial environments. The system has already demonstrated its effectiveness in major Korean facilities, including global corporations and public institutions such as Samsung Electronics and Incheon International Airport.

“Our mission is to deliver trusted, all-in-one robotics solutions to global customers, built on years of proven success in Korea,” said Minkyo Kim, CEO of Bigwave Robotics.“Beginning with North America, we will strategically expand our footprint across Europe, Asia, and beyond.”

