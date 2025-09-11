Meganuclease Genome Editing Market Anticipated To Grow At 17% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Meganuclease Genome Editing Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Meganuclease Genome Editing Market In 2025?

The market size for meganuclease genome editing has witnessed swift expansion in recent times. By escalating from $1.05 billion in 2024 to $1.23 billion in 2025, it demonstrates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The growth seen in the past period can be credited to factors such as the rise in regulatory approvals for gene editing tools, the evolution in genome editing tool delivery approaches, an increase in financial aid from both government and private sectors, the increasing demand for cost-efficient gene editing treatments, and the mounting interest in addressing rare and hereditary diseases.

The market of meganuclease genome editing is anticipated to witness a significant surge in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $2.30 billion by 2029 with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The upswing during the forecasted period can be associated with increased incidence of genetic disorders, escalated funding in biotechnology and genetic research, enhanced usage of genome editing in personalized medicine, heightened awareness about gene therapy solutions, and expanded applications in agricultural sector for the betterment of crops. The major market trends for the forecasted period encompass enhancements in technology to boost meganuclease specificity and efficiency, breakthroughs in delivery systems intended for targeted gene editing, breakthroughs in high-throughput screening mechanisms for genome editing, technology facilitation in multiplex genome editing for intricate genetic traits, and progress in mitigating off-target effects of meganuclease editing.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Meganuclease Genome Editing Market ?

The escalating instances of genetic disorders are predicted to boost the expansion of the meganuclease genome editing market in the future. Genetic disorders, which impair regular body operations, originate from alterations or mutations in a person's DNA. These disorders are increasingly occurring due to a marked rise in marriages among close relatives, enhancing the chance of passing on genetic ailments. Meganuclease genome editing performs accurate incisions in DNA to correct, eliminate, or substitute flawed genes. This allows for specific gene treatments with fewer unintended consequences and possible remedies for congenital conditions. For example, data from the National Health Service, a governmental entity based in the UK, states that about 17,000 people in England are afflicted with sickle cell disease, a genetic blood disorder, in May 2024 with approximately 250 new diagnoses each year. Consequently, the mounting frequency of genetic ailments is fueling the growth of the meganuclease genome editing market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Meganuclease Genome Editing Industry?

Major players in the Meganuclease Genome Editing Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

. Danaher Corp.

. Merck KGaA

. Lonza Group Ltd.

. Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

. Genscript

. Takara Bio Inc.

. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

. Horizon Discovery

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Meganuclease Genome Editing Market?

Major players in the meganuclease genome editing market are concentrating on the development of innovative solutions like in vivo gene insertion programs, to boost therapeutic applications and broaden the range of genetic disease correction. These programs deliver genetic matter straight into living organisms in order to modify or correct specific genes within their innate cells, facilitating accurate therapeutic procedures for treating genetic conditions within the body. For instance, iECURE Inc., a gene editing company based in the US, in May 2024, introduced ECUR-506, an in vivo gene insertion program aimed at treating neonatal onset ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency. The program earned rapid track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This gene editing therapy is specifically designed to treat neonatal onset ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency and primarily targets newborn males with severe neonatal onset OTC deficiency. The goal is to restore the activity of the functional OTC enzyme through a one-time intravenous infusion. The first infant treated exhibited a complete clinical response, making it possible to stop the ammonia scavenger medications and return to a regular protein consumption, with manageable side effects reported.

What Segments Are Covered In The Meganuclease Genome Editing Market Report?

The meganuclease genome editing market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Technology: Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) Or Cas9, Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (TALENs) Or Meganuclase-Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (MegaTALs), Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFN), Meganuclease, Other Technologies

2) By Mode: Contract, In-house

3) By Delivery Method: Ex-Vivo, In-Vivo

4) By Application: Genetic Engineering, Cell Line Engineering, Plant Genetic Engineering, Animal Genetic Engineering, Clinical Applications, Diagnostics Development, Therapy Development, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic And Government Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) Or Cas9: Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)-Cas9 Gene Editing, Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)-Cas12, Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)-Cas13

2) By Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (TALENs) Or Meganuclase-Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (MegaTALs): Genome Editing Applications, Therapeutic Applications, Agricultural Biotechnology

3) By Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFN): Zinc Finger Nucleases Gene Editing

4) By Meganuclease: Homing Endonucleases

5) By Other Technologies: Base Editing, Prime Editing

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Meganuclease Genome Editing Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global meganuclease genome editing market due to its size. The report on the meganuclease genome editing market covers several regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

