Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW - Kuwait Foreign Minister and Chairman of the current session of the Gulf Ministerial Council Abdullah Al-Yahya affirmed the GCC's full solidarity support to Qatar.
KUWAIT - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired a ministerial committee meeting to follow up on agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed with China.
KUWAIT - Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila stated that Kuwait prioritize rights and needs of persons with disabilities.
KUALA LUMPUR - Kuwait Ambassador to Bangladesh Ali Hamada stressed continued backing to Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, south of Bangladesh.
HONG KONG - Kuwait's Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau reiterated his country's commitment to the goals of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
KUWAIT - The Ministry of Interior said that agents of the General Dept. of Anti-Drug Trafficking broke up a network of narcotic traders in possession of 145 kg of hashish.
KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait hosted the 17th meeting of the permanent committee of the strategic security planning in the GCC countries.
DOHA - Qatar International Media Office denied allegations published by Xios that Qatar is reviewing its security partnership with the United States.
RAMALLAH - The health authorities In Gaza Strip declared that 72 Palestinians fell as martyrs and 356 others received injuries in the latest Israeli occupation offensives on the enclave over the past 24 hours.
GENEVA - The Swiss Parliament rejected a motion calling for sanctions on Israel, instead condemning Israeli violations and urging the government to ensure respect for international law.
MOSCOW - The GCC foreign ministers and the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned in the strongest terms the attack carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against Qatar.
HONG KONG - The 10th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong concluded with the signing of nine memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and the conclusion of 36 business-to-business (B2B) deals worth close to USD one billion. (end)
ibi
KUWAIT - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired a ministerial committee meeting to follow up on agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed with China.
KUWAIT - Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila stated that Kuwait prioritize rights and needs of persons with disabilities.
KUALA LUMPUR - Kuwait Ambassador to Bangladesh Ali Hamada stressed continued backing to Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, south of Bangladesh.
HONG KONG - Kuwait's Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau reiterated his country's commitment to the goals of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
KUWAIT - The Ministry of Interior said that agents of the General Dept. of Anti-Drug Trafficking broke up a network of narcotic traders in possession of 145 kg of hashish.
KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait hosted the 17th meeting of the permanent committee of the strategic security planning in the GCC countries.
DOHA - Qatar International Media Office denied allegations published by Xios that Qatar is reviewing its security partnership with the United States.
RAMALLAH - The health authorities In Gaza Strip declared that 72 Palestinians fell as martyrs and 356 others received injuries in the latest Israeli occupation offensives on the enclave over the past 24 hours.
GENEVA - The Swiss Parliament rejected a motion calling for sanctions on Israel, instead condemning Israeli violations and urging the government to ensure respect for international law.
MOSCOW - The GCC foreign ministers and the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned in the strongest terms the attack carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against Qatar.
HONG KONG - The 10th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong concluded with the signing of nine memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and the conclusion of 36 business-to-business (B2B) deals worth close to USD one billion. (end)
ibi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment