POWR Launches Email Blast: A Simple, Affordable Email Marketing Tool For Small Businesses

San Rafel, CA - September 11, 2025 - POWR Inc., a global leader in no-code website applications, and trusted by over 12 million websites, today announced the official launch of Email Blast , its newest addition to an already powerful lineup of over 60 customizable plugins. Designed specifically for entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, and small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs), Email Blast allows users to create, send, and track professional email campaigns-without the steep learning curve, complexity, or expense of traditional email marketing platforms.

The launch marks a major milestone in POWR's evolution from a provider of plug-and-play website apps into a complete marketing toolkit for businesses looking to grow online. With Email Blast, companies can now connect directly with customers and prospects through a user-friendly, cost-effective email marketing solution that seamlessly integrates with existing websites.

Meeting the Needs of Modern Businesses

Email marketing continues to be one of the most effective channels for nurturing customer relationships and driving sales. Yet, many small businesses struggle with platforms that are either too expensive or too complicated to use. POWR recognized this gap in the market and developed Email Blast as a solution tailored to business owners who want powerful tools without unnecessary complexity.

“Small businesses often feel left behind when it comes to digital marketing,” said Mick Essex, Head of Growth Marketing at POWR .“With Email Blast, we've taken the pain out of building and managing campaigns. Our goal is to empower business owners to focus on growth rather than grappling with difficult technology.”

Key Features of POWR's Email Blast

Email Blast comes equipped with features designed to make email marketing accessible for everyone, regardless of technical expertise:



No-Code Builder – The easy-to-use editor allows users to design stunning, professional emails without touching a single line of code.

Ready-Made Templates – Choose from a variety of pre-built templates optimized for promotions, newsletters, announcements, and customer engagement.

Real-Time Analytics – An integrated dashboard lets businesses track open rates, clicks, and deliverability, providing clear insights into campaign performance. Affordable Pricing – For a limited time, Email Blast users can send up to 1,000 emails per month for free (plus unlimited contacts for life), lowering barriers for businesses to start their first campaigns.

These features ensure that small businesses can compete with larger organizations while keeping costs low and efficiency high.

A Customer-First Approach

POWR's dedication to usability and customer success has made it a trusted partner for businesses worldwide. The company has received more than 5,000 five-star reviews and its apps are relied upon by more than 1,000,000 businesses across 70+ platforms , including Shopify, Wix, BigCommerce, Squarespace, and WordPress.

Early users of Email Blast are already seeing results. Juwan Bepo, Founder of Rumind , shared:

“I used to dread sending newsletters because it was too complicated. With Email Blast, I set up my first campaign in minutes and saw more clicks than ever. POWR made something that felt overwhelming incredibly simple.”

From Plugins to a Complete Marketing Toolkit

Since its founding in 2014, POWR has built its reputation on empowering businesses of all sizes to strengthen their digital presence through apps such as form builders, popups, image sliders, and social media feeds. Headquartered in San Rafael, California with a global remote team, the company has grown into one of the most widely adopted app providers worldwide.

The launch of Email Blast represents a strategic step toward positioning POWR as not just a plugin library but as a comprehensive platform for conversion marketing . By enabling businesses to engage website visitors, collect leads, improve conversions, and now manage email campaigns, POWR is helping entrepreneurs create a cohesive digital strategy without juggling multiple expensive tools.

“POWR has always been about accessibility,” added Essex.“We believe businesses shouldn't need an IT team or a huge budget to deliver great online experiences. With Email Blast, we're giving small businesses the same capabilities that large enterprises enjoy-only easier and more affordable.”

Why Email Blast Matters Now

With global eCommerce and digital customer engagement at record highs, email remains a proven channel for achieving results. According to recent studies, email marketing delivers an average return of $42 for every $1 spent , making it one of the most cost-effective strategies available. However, high subscription fees and steep learning curves have often kept smaller companies from leveraging it effectively.

POWR's Email Blast eliminates those barriers. By integrating seamlessly with existing POWR apps, businesses can gather leads directly from website forms and immediately connect with those contacts through personalized campaigns. This all-in-one workflow not only saves time but also maximizes conversions and customer loyalty.

Availability

Email Blast is available now through POWR's website. Businesses can sign up for free and start sending campaigns within minutes, with no technical setup required. Paid plans are available (currently at a steep discount) for those who wish to scale their email marketing efforts beyond the free monthly allowance.

For more details, visit the Email Blast landing page :

About POWR

POWR Inc. is a leading provider of no-code website applications that help businesses optimize their online presence and drive conversions. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Rafael, CA, POWR apps live on more than 12 million websites globally. With a library of 60+ apps that integrate seamlessly with over 70 website-building platforms-including Shopify, Wix, BigCommerce, Squarespace, Joomla, and WordPress-POWR makes it easy for anyone to design, customize, and deploy tools that engage customers and increase revenue.

At the heart of POWR's mission is accessibility: enabling every entrepreneur, regardless of technical background, to build professional, conversion-driven online experiences.

Learn more at .

For media inquires please contact at:

...