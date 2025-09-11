Idebit Is FIRST Additional Sending Point On The Fednow® Service

Nation's First Instant School Savers!

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Interactive Financial recently facilitated an instant payment transaction via its Idebitplatform, resulting in the first instance of a FedNow service provider acting as an Additional Sending Point for its banking partner, Bank of New Hampshire .This milestone underscores the choice financial institutions have when it comes to connecting to more than one service provider to send instant payments to fit unique business goals.The first“Additional Sender“On Us” transaction was sent by Interactive Financials' banking partner for the School Savings initiative, a financial literacy program that teaches children to save by accepting their saving deposits at school.Interactive Financial is pioneering the next wave of FedNow Service“Additional Sender On Us” transactions through its Idebit offering, a mobile payment technology born from its 40 years of experience providing Authorized Sending Point transactions via ACH."Interactive Financial has demonstrated a commitment to innovation by being the first to enable a second 'send point' for its banking partner, underscoring the flexibility financial institutions have on the FedNow Service,” said Erik Van Bramer, head of Customer and Industry relations for Federal Reserve Financial Services.“Instant payments are transforming the way transactions are made in the United States, and we are grateful to service providers for their critical role in advancing this important effort.”Interactive Financial is offering the Idebitsolution to banks and credit unions across the country.“Financial institutions seeking a streamlined API protocol employing FedNow instant payments can utilize Idebit”, added Sherry Avena, CEO of Interactive Financial.For more information about idebit's FedNow-certified solutions, visit idebitAbout Interactive FinancialThe 45-year-old woman-owned business has serviced approximately 300 Financial Institutions. As an“Authorized Sending Point” and now an“Additional Sending Point” for FedNow Instant Payments, Interactive Financial leverages its own Routing and Transit / ABA number for transacting. Today, Interactive Financial is a certified FedNow Service Provider for“Send” and“Receive” FeNow Instant Payments. The company is based in the Greater Puget Sound Area.About Bank of New HampshireBank of New Hampshire, founded in 1831, provides deposit, lending and wealth management products and services to families and businesses throughout New Hampshire and southern Maine. With 21 banking offices and assets exceeding $2.5 billion, Bank of New Hampshire is the oldest and one of the largest independent banks in the state. Bank of New Hampshire is a mutual organization, focused on the success of its customers, communities and employees, rather than stockholders. For more information, call 1.800.832.0912 or visit BNH.Media Contact:Email: ...888-787-7728

