Davis Bews Design Group Expands With Launch Of Davis Bews Architecture: A New Era Of Speed, Precision, And AI Innovation In Residential Design

Davis Bews Design Group is thrilled to announce a bold expansion of services with the launch of Davis Bews Architecture , a next-generation architectural studio built to serve the evolving needs of America's top production builders. This strategic move marks a major evolution in how the firm delivers residential design-bringing new levels of speed, precision, and white-glove client service to every project.

Developed in partnership with New York-based disruptive branding agency Bolder&Louder , Davis Bews Architecture reflects a sharpened mission: to streamline the design-to-permit process using proprietary technologies, scalable systems, and a relentless focus on eliminating friction for builders.

“We're scaling what we do best and doubling down on making life easier for our clients,” said John Bews , Founder of Davis Bews.“Davis Bews Architecture is a fully realized extension of who we are and what our clients need most. We offer a modern, powerful architecture firm built on the foundation of 30 years of trust, now optimized for the future of homebuilding.”

Davis Bews Architecture delivers:



White-glove service that anticipates client needs, reduces back-and-forth, and ensures seamless collaboration. Project management is included at no extra cost.

AI-powered Architectural Intelligence systems and proprietary tools like AutoLot that dramatically compress timelines Systems engineered for scale , providing fast, accurate, and code-compliant plans without compromise

This expansion allows Davis Bews Architecture to offer tailored, efficient architectural services with unprecedented design quality-designed specifically for production homebuilders who require both high performance and high-touch service.

Introducing CadWorks Express: Built Inside Davis Bews Architecture

As part of this expansion, Davis Bews Architecture also introduces CadWorks Express - a breakthrough service that guarantees permit-ready, lot-specific plans in as little as 72 hours.

Powered by the firm's proprietary AutoLot technology, CadWorks Express provides:



72-hour turnaround on lot-specific plans

Up to 70% reduction in cycle times Seamless plan maintenance and code updates for streamlined submissions

While CadWorks Express is a powerful offering, it's one piece of a larger system built to deliver what production builders value most-speed, simplicity, and architectural excellence, without the stress.

“We're creating a faster, smarter path to permit and Davis Bews Architecture is the engine behind it,” said Bews.“Our goal is to make our clients' lives easier, their projects smoother, and their results even more extraordinary.”

No Changes - Just More Value

For existing clients, there are no disruptions - only enhanced capabilities. The launch of Davis Bews Architecture and CadWorks Express expands what's possible, providing new ways to move faster, solve problems, and deliver standout results at scale.

About Davis Bews Architecture

Davis Bews Architecture is a technology-forward architectural firm specializing in residential production design. Built for speed, precision, and exceptional client service, the firm leverages proprietary systems, including AutoLot and CadWorks Express, to deliver permit-ready plans faster and better than ever before. For over 30 years, the Davis Bews team has been helping America's best builders break ground sooner, with confidence.