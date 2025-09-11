Roger E. Merritt, Jr. Urges Greater Support For Waste Management Education And Resilience Planning

MENAFN - GetNews) Environmental Leader Encourages Communities to Rethink Everyday Waste as a Tool for Sustainability, Equity, and Public Safety

Environmental engineer and public sector leader Roger E. Merritt, Jr. is calling for renewed attention and grassroots awareness around the often-overlooked role of waste management in shaping healthier, more resilient communities. Drawing from nearly three decades of leadership in the waste and sustainability sector, Merritt believes everyday systems-like waste collection, landfill operations, and recycling-can unlock change when citizens understand their value.

“We need to move past the idea that trash disappears,” Merritt said.“It doesn't. It travels. It accumulates. And it reflects our values-how we plan, how we serve, and who we protect.”

Merritt has led major public and private sector initiatives, from closing Georgia's largest landfill to overseeing disaster recovery in the U.S. Virgin Islands during hurricanes. He says these experiences have shown him that waste systems are foundational to public health, economic efficiency, and environmental justice.

“When the trucks don't run or the infrastructure fails, it's not an inconvenience-it's a crisis,” he explained.“But when we plan ahead, communities are safer, cleaner, and more equitable.”

According to the World Bank, global waste is expected to increase by 70% by 2050. Many low-income communities already bear a disproportionate burden of waste exposure, contributing to higher rates of asthma, contaminated water, and degraded living conditions. In Merritt's view, reversing this trend begins not with billion-dollar tech-but with informed individuals.

“Big ideas start at the local level. You don't need to run a landfill to make a difference,” Merritt said.“Learn what happens to your trash. Reduce what you throw away. Support local policies that prioritize sustainability and equity.”

Merritt also advocates for broader mentorship in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) careers-especially for those underrepresented in engineering, environmental sciences, and government operations. He has personally mentored dozens of professionals in waste and infrastructure-related fields, teaching that leadership means more than technical know-how.

“You can't just throw data at a problem,” he said.“You need trust, clear communication, and a human connection. That's how you inspire people to act.”

What You Can Do

Roger E. Merritt, Jr. is urging the public to take the following steps:



Start local: Understand your city, county, or island's waste system. Where does your garbage go? What are your waste diversion options?

Advocate: Support sustainable procurement, compost/recycling programs, and infrastructure upgrades in your community.

Mentor or learn: Whether you're a professional or student, share knowledge or seek it. Waste management is a growing field that touches nearly every sector. Prepare: Resilience is not just for emergencies. Know your community's emergency waste management response plan-and get involved if there isn't one.

“Everyone touches the waste system. Everyone can help make it better,” Merritt concluded.

To learn more about Roger E. Merritt, Jr.'s work or to connect with local sustainability initiatives, visit .