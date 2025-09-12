Indonesian President Arrives In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Indonesia HE Prabowo Subianto arrived in Doha Friday, on a working visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Doha International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al-Thani, and Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the State HE Ridwan Hassan.