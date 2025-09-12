Indonesian President Leaves Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the Republic of Indonesia HE Prabowo Subianto left Doha on Friday evening, after a working visit to the country.

His Excellency and his accompanying delegation were seen off at Doha International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, and Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the State of Qatar HE Ridwan Hassan.