From Case Sharing To Standard Setting: Leverage Consulting's Global Contribution

On September 9, Leverage Consulting successfully convened the "Global Flagship Strategic Consulting Cases Conference with 30+ Countries and Regions". As a Chinese consulting institution certified by CMC-FIRM, the company brought together consulting experts and corporate representatives from over 30 countries and regions for in-depth, cross-regional, and interdisciplinary dialogues based on real-world cases. This event not only served as a significant international showcase for Leverage Consulting but also marked a pivotal moment in its evolution from a "practitioner of local strategies" to a "co-creator of global standards".

With International Certification, Leverage Consulting Leads a New Era of Global Consulting Exchange

Guided by the core principles of "boundless strategic vision, boundless academic influence, and boundless brand development", the conference advocated breaking away from path dependency and fostering an open and inclusive environment for exchange. Rongjun Yao, Founder and Chairman of Leverage Consulting, stated during the event: "The purpose of today's Case Conference is to present the well-grounded methodologies developed by Leverage Consulting, and to share real cases of success shaped by these methodologies. I hope that these insights will provide valuable references and inspiration to enhance your own consulting practice." His remarks resonated widely among attendees.

In recent years, China's consulting industry has accelerated its international outreach. Institutions like Leverage Consulting have developed original theoretical tools such as the "Positioning Equation", providing an analytical framework that integrates local depth with a global perspective. The equation, expressed as "Turning Point=Tactics x Campaign^Strategy", emphasizes the synergy among strategy, campaign, and tactics. Practical achievements derived from this approach have been published in internationally renowned journals such as MIT Sloan Management Review and recognized by organizations including the China Management Science Society-demonstrating the global influence of Chinese strategic thinking.

As Nicholas Warn, Chairman of ICMCI, noted: "Only through such strategic collaborations can we build a global ecosystem that fosters sustainable development." With the support of CMC-FIRM certification, Leverage Consulting is increasingly contributing to the development of global standards in a shared professional language, facilitating a shift in the consulting industry from "one-way knowledge transfer" to "mutual empowerment".







Leverage Consulting Founder Rongjun Yao delivered a speech to global participants.

China's Cases Resonate Globally, Contributing New Strategic Paradigms

At this global case dialogue, two representative practices from Chinese strategic consulting-CHAGEE and Pigeon-drew significant attention for their highly practical and exemplary nature.

Taking the brand CHAGEE as an example, by anchoring its strategic positioning around "modern oriental tea", it has successfully transformed from a regional player into a cultural global brand. Another case is Pigeon, an international maternal and infant brand that leveraged deep insights into the Chinese market. With the single-brand, multi-category growth strategy, it achieved increases in both revenue and market share. These cases demonstrate the universal applicability of China's market experience for global enterprises.

Through systemic methodologies such as the "Positioning Equation", Leverage Consulting has established a reusable theoretical framework for China's consulting industry. This approach has not only been widely validated in the Chinese market but has also shared China's insights globally through international exchanges, supporting strategic breakthroughs for companies across different countries and industries. Its international applicability and forward-looking vision provide strong support for China's consulting sector to participate in global governance and shape new paradigms of growth.

Cross-Border Dialogue Illustrates Boundless Strategic Vision

This conference serves not only as a window for Chinese consulting to go global but also as a tangible platform for worldwide knowledge co-creation in strategic consulting. In the past, Chinese companies often participated as learners; today, local institutions like Leverage Consulting are engaging with global peers as system builders.

By hosting this conference, Leverage Consulting has built a genuine and equal bridge for dialogue between Chinese and international consulting practices. Case studies from various countries converged and interacted with the strategic experience of Chinese brands, broadening global perspectives and underscoring the critical role of strategic consulting in building consensus and guiding growth in a complex era. The influence of Chinese consulting is gradually breaking down knowledge barriers and geographical limits, stepping into the main arena of international discourse and enriching global understanding with local experience.

From Follower to Leader: A New Chapter in Globalization for Chinese Consulting

The complexity and rapid growth of the Chinese market have made it one of the most challenging and valuable "testing grounds" for global strategic consulting. Against this backdrop, a distinct "Chinese strategic methodology" has gradually taken shape, with Leverage Consulting's practice serving as a prime example.

From supporting companies in achieving tens of billions in growth to developing structured theories with international influence, China's consulting industry is driving a shift from experiential accumulation to systematic construction, and from local practice to global consensus. This represents not only a major leap in capabilities, but also a milestone: Chinese consulting is stepping into the role of a builder, contributing its unique insights to support high-quality growth and to promote a more balanced and diversified global economy.

Looking ahead, Leverage Consulting will continue to deepen international cooperation and exchange, promoting the co-creation and sharing of global consulting standards. This is not only a necessary path for self-breakthrough and transcendence for China's consulting industry but also a vital force for China to exert greater influence in the global economic landscape and steer the world economy toward a more balanced, diverse, and innovative direction. From practical validation to thought leadership, Chinese strategic consulting, represented by Leverage Consulting, is writing new annotations to the story of global growth.